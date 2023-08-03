BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team is coming off a Final Four season and returns with perhaps higher expectations than any other Class 1R team in the Panhandle.

The Tigers fell to the eventual Class 1R State Champions, Hawthorne, in the Final Four last fall. They graduated 11 started from that team but this year’s senior class is nearly double in size.

Blountstown senior running back and linebacker, Amarion Hover said while losing a lot of talent from the year prior, his class is ready to take over.

“We got a lot, like I said, 19 seniors, so it’s going to be a lot of roles that can be filled because 19 seniors you know that’s a lot of people,” Hover said. “It only takes 11 on one side of the ball.”

Leading the way for Blountstown are four seniors who have already committed or have offers from NCAA DI programs.

Defensive back, Jordan Pride is committed to Texas A&M, defensive tackle Artaviu Jones is committed to Miami, linebacker Ashton Mosley is committed to South Florida, and Hover is uncommitted but has several offers.

Blountstown head coach, Greg Jordan said those four will be the consensus leaders of the team.

“They’ve got to just make sure they’re doing the little things right every day because these other guys are watching them and they’re they’re gonna feel like they can do what those guys do,” Jordan said.

The Tigers will be youthful in three position groups: offensive line, defensive back and quarterback.

Junior Tristan King will take over as the starting QB, and Coach Jordan said he has room to grow but a lot of potential.

“He’ll pick up the game quickly but nothing replaces game reps and he’ll have some learning curves early,” Jordan said. “But he’ll watch film and he’ll improve and he’ll get better for us as the year goes on.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Blountstown’s front seven should be elite at the Class 1R level.

“We’ve got some great guys on defense that are gonna fly around and go hit,” Hover said. “That defense I feel we’ve been practicing and it looks scary.”

What is truly scary, Blountstown has been practicing all spring and summer without the No. 1 ranked safety in America, Jordan Pride.

He’s been recovering from an ACL surgery but plans to return to practice soon and is aiming for the regular season opener to play his first game.

“With the injury just sitting back it’s kind of hard just not being out here how I want to,” Pride said. “But just to see my teammates get better, and I’m going help them later in the season.”

Blountstown schedule very well could be the most difficult of any team in their class. They face four schools in larger classifications to start the year, then go on to face four Class 1R teams who collectively went 44-6 last season.

“When we get to the end of the regular season and whatever the playoff seeds are, we will have been tested in every position and know what our strengths are, know what our weaknesses are,” Jordan said.

Coach Jodan said he has a narrow, day-by-day focus and wants to keep state championship talks to a minimum, but his senior class believes that to duplicate last season’s state semifinal finish would be a failure.

“We made it to the Final Four, and I don’t want to make it any shorter, want to make it to that next one,” Hover said. “I feel like everybody on this team wants to make it to that next one.”

The Tigers will open the preseason at home against Holmes County on Friday, August 18, and will host Walton in their regular season opener on Friday, August 25.