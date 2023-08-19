COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Cottondale football team is returning an experienced roster and hoping to continue last year’s success.

“We were scrappy,” Cottondale junior wide receiver Wyatt Speers said. “We all worked hard, but this year, everybody’s got a little bit more experience and everybody’s trying harder and working hard.”

With another year of experience and the taste of success, the Hornets are preparing for another winning season.

“Everyone is more competitive,” Speers said. “It looks like everybody wants it more. They’re trying a lot harder.”

This year’s senior class is smaller, with just eight seniors, but the Hornets are confident in the experience level of the upperclassmen.

“We have a few good seniors that are good leaders that have been in the fire,” Cottondale head coach Chris Obert said. “They’re veterans. They do a good job of leading and the juniors have stepped up.”

One of the biggest areas where the team has experience is up front on the line.

“We work hard every day at practice,” Cottondale senior offensive lineman Jayiah Gardner said. “We go hard every play. No plays off.”

Leading the run game this season will be, junior Jocarian Garrett, who rushed for over 1,400 yards last season.

“We’re always going to try to control the game, especially with the run game, try to spread it out,” Obert said.

The Hornets have been working on their air attack and are confident with junior Cameron Odom returning as the starting quarterback.

“He has a cannon,” Speers said. “He’s ready to throw it and to get out there.”

The Hornets open the regular season at home hosting Sneads on Thursday, August 24.