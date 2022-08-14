COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — Last season, injuries took valuable skill players off the field and forced Cottondale to look deep into the roster.

This season, Cottondale is returning four seniors that started last year. One of those seniors is middle linebacker, Jayson Harris, who started all four years.

“He’s going to be big for us,” Cottondale head coach, Chris Obert said. “He’s a solid kid, works everyday. Plays hard. We need him to lead us and hopefully the other kids will follow him in his footsteps.”

The majority of the team is younger, but Obert said a lot of the team gained experience last year.

“We still have some youth, but it is experienced youth so hopefully it will show up on the field,” Obert said.

One of the younger players will be the Hornet’s new quarterback. Cameron Odom will be moving from wide receiver and free safety.

Former quarterback, Jaimin Willis will be switching with Odom and moving into a wide receiver role.

The Hornets will open the regular season against Sneads on Friday, August 26.