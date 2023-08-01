CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley football team is returning a veteran offensive line and has no goals that are short of reaching the Class 1R State Finals.

The Tigers have won more games (20) in the past two seasons than any other 1R program in the area, reaching the Final Four in 2021 and Region Finals last season.

Chipley will have a new starting quarterback, an experienced senior Ethan Berry, who is ready to take over the lead role.

Head Coach Marcus Buchanan said he has full confidence in Berry and expects great things from him behind the veteran offensive line.

“We’ve got a lot of really good kids that are seniors that are on that offensive line,” Buchanan said. “Smart kids, big, strong kids, and we’re going to rely on them.”

The Tigers will return their starting running back, Khaiden Kennedy, who rushed for 132.6 yards per game as a junior and was named Class 1R All-State Honorable Mention.

“I need to prepare at practice and then I just got to work harder than I did last year now that I got a big target (on my back),” Kennedy said.

Chipley had an undefeated regular season last year before running into the eventual state runners-up, Northview.

Coach Buchanan said his teams’ success has forced him to schedule teams from outside of the state because many local programs do not want to play them.

“When I got this job two years ago, everybody wanted to schedule us for homecoming,” Buchanan said. “We were everybody’s senior night. People were begging us to play. And now, two years later, it’s funny how things change now.”

The Tigers scheduled more than half of their games this year against teams in larger classifications in order to prepare for the postseason.

Senior quarterback, Ethan Berry said they are ready for the challenge.

“I think it’s better to test ourselves before we get into the playoffs and face good teams,” Berry said. “That way we’ve already had some experience against a higher-level team.”

With a veteran roster top-to-bottom, Chipley has expectations as high as any other 1R team in the Panhandle. In year three under Buchanan, it’s state finals or bust.

“It’s hard to get to the top, it’s even harder to stay there,” Buchanan said. “But we’ve been able to get there now and hopefully, the third year in a row we playing on Thanksgiving moving into December. So to be able to do that over three years is tough so we’re hoping to able to do that.”

Chipley opens its regular season at home against Hollis Christian Academy out of Jacksonville