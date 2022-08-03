CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley football team is coming off their best season in a decade and looking to go further this year.

Last year, the Tigers made it all the way to the final four with first-year head coach Marcus Buchanan. He attributed much of his success to the team he walked into.

“It’s like a puddle of gasoline, they just needed a spark and I was able to be that spark,” Buchanan said.

Chipley is returning six starters on both the offense and defensive side of the ball, which includes starting quarterback Neil Adams.

Buchanan said there is no shortage of talent with four players at the quarterback position and he will even use one of the top recruits in the Panhandle, Daquayvious Sorey, in the Wildcat for special option plays.

Sorey was once committed to Georgia but now says his options are wide open.

“Big on Florida, Auburn, Miami, Georgia,” Sorey said. “It’s going to come down to those four.”

There are six good running backs, ten strong receivers and 25 linemen.

“It’s a situation where we’ve been blessed. It’s our job to get these kids in the right position and then develop depth,” Buchanan said. “You know kind of have that next-man-up mentality. When one kid gets hurt or needs a break or whatever. The next guy steps in and this thing keep on rolling.”

Buchanan doesn’t want to set the expectations for next season too high, but has plenty of confidence they’ll have a winning season and make the playoffs.

Chipley will open their season at home on Friday, August 26, hosting Rutherford.