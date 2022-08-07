BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — New head coach, Greg Jordan is heading into his thirteenth year coaching the Blountstown Tigers, and he was even once a Tiger himself.

“Been with coach Bo for about three years and coming in as a senior with no head coach, but coach Jordan has been here and I know he’s done a lot of good things in the past and I think he’s gonna do real good for us,” Senior Linebacker, Tristan Jones said. “I really like the things that he’s doing, so I think we got a real bright future with him.”

The biggest goal for the players this upcoming season is bringing home a state title and they hope coach Jordan can help them get there.

“From his past years from coaching here. He knows the town, he knows how we want it badly,” Senior Linebacker, Yanti Miller said. “How we get so close, but fall short and coach Jordan, he’s just showed me that he’s all about winning. He’s willing to do anything to help us get to that point where we want to be and he’s just overall one of the greatest coaches I’ve ever had.”

The Tigers are returning a lot of the skilled players from last year, including senior quarterback, Josh Pope.



Both coach Jordan and teammates had a lot to say about pope, especially about his ability to handle the ball.



Along with that, senior running backs, Elum Johnson and Tristan Jones will help maintain the strong running game the team is known for.

“We took some graduation losses like everybody else does, so it’s kind of the next man up mentality and it’s just going to be a matter of surviving our schedule early and getting repetitions and like always in 1A football just staying healthy, so that you have an opportunity to be as good as you can be once the playoffs start in November,” Head Coach, Greg Jordan said.

The Tigers lost four starting offensive linemen and a lot out of the backfield.



Jordan said the biggest holes they need to fill are on the defensive side of the ball.

Blountstown’s first game of the season is against Freeport on Friday, August 28.