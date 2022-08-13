PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arnold Marlins are looking to bounce back this year after lack of experience forced a slow start last season.

The Marlins went 1-8 last season. Arnold head coach, Shawn Campbell said the unexperienced, young team is what hurt their success.

“Not very fun,” Campbell said. “Very young football team, you know we had a very immature football team as far as playing experience and nine seniors. Four of them never really played in a varsity game, so we had some growing pains, so it was an interesting year. But, I thought we did a good job and finished strong and that was the most important thing.”

This year, Arnold is heading into the 2022 season with 22 seniors, and a lot more experience.

“Friday night lights, coming out there, hearing all the loud noises that’s a lot and having just even one year under your belt,” Senior quarterback, Seth Hernandez. “It can be just a big drastic change.”

Senior quarterback, Seth Hernandez will be returning, and Campbell said he’s already showing so much growth as a player and a leader.

“Seth’s coming into the role really really good,” Campbell said. “He’s learning the mental part of it. Last year he kind of got thrown into it. You know, he has the physical gifts, but mentally he wasn’t up to where he needed to be last year. This year, he’s caught up and got it going and he’s really got the mental part of the game. He’s definitely our leader.”

One hurdle for Arnold this season will come from district competition. Arnold is now in the 3 suburban, district 2 with two Tallahassee schools, Lincoln and Rickards.

The Marlins won’t have to travel far for their first matchup against Bay on Friday, August 26.