21 Teams in 21 Days: Wewahitchka

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB)– The Wewahitchka Gators are still repairing their stadium from Hurricane Michael damage.

There is still not permanent lighting at the stadium, but head coach Bobby Johns said it should be there soon.

“We’re crossing our fingers right now they’re promising us we’ll have lights for our first home game against Bozeman on the 30th, but you know we’re still crossing our fingers because they’re not here yet,” said Johns.

The team is young this year, and Wewahitchka’s starting quarterback of two years moved one week before school started.

Johns said his team is still trying to find their motto for the year.

“We’ve made improvements over the last couple years since we’ve been here but we just have not quite found that nucleus and that thing that we can hold on to that helps take this program to the next level,” said Johns.

Although the team is inexperienced senior Seth Calareso said they will always continue to work and want to get as many wins as possible.

“We’re going to do everything we can there’s only so much you can do and that’s everything,” said Calareso.

The Gators said they want to make football very important in their community.