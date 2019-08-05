21 Teams in 21 Days: South Walton Seahawks

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The South Walton Seahawks were forced to work around an afternoon storm as they finished up the first week of fall practice on Friday.

Head coach Phil Tisa said they still have to get something out of everyday, so they walked through plays inside.

The Seahawks are coming off a 6-5 2018 season that ended in the Regional Semifinals of the 4A playoffs.

Tisa said the team has a good group of starters returning.

On the defensive side of the ball, the team is getting about half of their players back.

The Seahawks have several of their skill players returning on offense, including senior quarterback Drake Roberts.

“It’s really going to be up to our offensive line to step up and answer the challenge to determine what our success is gonna be,” said Tisa.

South Walton is known for its passing game, and Roberts will have several returning receivers including John Matthew Allen who’s he played with since middle school to throw to.

“We have a connection I go everywhere with him and I don’t know like he’ll know what I’m running before I even run it and where I’m gonna be so we have a great connection, ” said Allen.

“We’re working a face paced offense you know I think that’s our main goal, instead of like the other teams throwing like 50 passes a game we’re up at like 75-80 passes a game,” said Roberts.

Players said they’ve also worked on the run game this offseason in hopes of getting farther in the playoffs.

“You know we really try to focus on let’s make the playoffs and see what happens from there,” said Tisa.