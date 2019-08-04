21 Teams in 21 Days: North Bay Haven Buccaneers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The North Bay Haven Buccaneers are kicking off head coach Andy Siegal’s second season with the program.

Last year the team’s season ended in October, immediately after Hurricane Michael.

“That was it we were done we were searching, finding our players, and they’re all not back yet, they’re still all over the place,” said Siegal.

The Buccaneers didn’t pick up a win from August to October, but they said they’ll use their half of a season as motivation.

“We’re trying to enjoy our snaps but we’re also holding them to perfection, we want to be great,” said Siegal.

The Buccaneers have not decided who the quarterback will be this season.

Coach Siegal said senior Denzell Moore is looking like he will take the snaps, but it is early and the job is up for grabs.

The team will look to standout running back, Camerion Gant, to put points on the board.

“I’m a little bit nervous, stepping up to be a leader and all that and be bettter for my team but you know I got to step up,” said Gant.

The team is hoping to find success by getting better each week.

“We’re just really hoping for a come back year you know I’ve been around the program for four years now and this is the best team,” said North Bay Haven Center, Trey Egert.