21 Teams in 21 Days: Liberty County

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB)– The Liberty County Bulldogs struggled because of injuries to key players last season, so this year they’re working to prevent those injuries.

“Tweaked our conditioning and strength program just a little bit try not to his as much as we did last year during practice to keep those shoulders in tact but right now it’s looking better,” said head coach Derek Causseaux.

The coaching staff is also implementing a new team mission this year in hopes of improving as the season goes on.

“We’ve been preaching extreme ownership good bad whatever it is you fix it it’s your team buy in, if your teammates messing up it’s still our fault,” said Causseaux.

There are only five seniors on the Bulldogs’ roster, but they are a strong group of leaders and want to get everyone on the same page.

“In the past we’ve had a lot of guys have a problem with shoving it off on other positions… so we’re really trying to build each other up and just grow as a team,” said senior Lucas Barber.

The Bulldogs want community members to know this group has really turned the program around and they’re asking for their support.

“I think we’re definitely going to hold up to our end of the deal this year, we’re a different team mentally and physically and I think we’re gonna have some good ball games,” said senior Josh Goodman.

Liberty County will open up the season at Port St. Joe on Aug. 23.