21 Teams in 21 Days: Graceville

Graceville, Fla. (WMBB)– The Graceville Tigers are coming off a 2-8-1 season and a trip to the 1A playoffs.

New head coach Barry Gardner is looking to get the program more disciplined.

“Our job is to make them better people and then football is next, usually if you make them better people they end up doing pretty good on the field,” said Gardner.

Gardner is not unfamiliar to the panhandle.

He has been an assistant coach at Marianna, Chipley, Rutherford and Vernon.

He was coaching in Alabama the last two season and now he is back in Florida for his first head coaching job.

“All the same, I’ve called plays on both sides of the ball before so it’s basically the same thing it’s just more responsibility and more paper work,” said Gardner.

Tiger’s senior Kyress Watford said the team has become closer this year and they know they have to work together to be successful.

“We just got to listen and we just got to adjust because I’m tired of losing, it’s been a couple of bad seasons so hopefully we can just do what we got to do,” said Watford.

Tigers said Gardner is getting the team to be more disciplined and they know what’s expected of them.

“Take responsibility of what we do and don’t miss anything don’t miss reps don’t be late… show up to school,” said senior Joshua Howell.