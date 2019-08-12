21 Teams in 21 Days: Freeport

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– The Freeport Bulldogs are kicking off a third season under head coach Shaun Arntz.

“Third year is when you really want to start seeing all the things that you’ve put in place paying off,” said Arntz.

Last season the Bulldogs went 3-7 but they did make it to the playoffs.

Arntz said the team was happy they made it to playoffs, but not happy with their overall record.

The team has starters returning on both sides of the ball, but there is a new quarterback in town for the Bulldogs.

Keane Neal has been taking the reps at fall practice, it is his first year at Freeport after transferring from Vernon.

“He’s fit in great, we have a pretty simple offense to pick up and he’s a really smart kid he’s real intelligent and he’s intelligent out here as well so he’s picked it up real well,” said Arntz.

Senior defensive end, Skyler Washington, said the defense is excited to show everyone how they’ve bonded as a team over summer to work as a unit.

“We learned to play together more than last year, last year it was like who gets the most tackles instead of stopping the run, stopping the pass,” said Washington.

Arntz said the attendance has been as good as they’ve ever been at practices this summer.

“Having everyone here really helps with us focusing in and becoming a better all around team,” said Freeport left guard and left end, Kobe Phillips.

The Bulldogs said they pride themselves on working hard and playing together with heart.

“We’re not the most talented, we don’t have the best players, we don’t have any serious D1 prospects yet, but I just think the fact that we love each other a lot like brothers will get us a longer way than just having a bunch of talented guys out here,” said Phillips.

Freeport will open up the regular season at Maclay on Aug. 23.