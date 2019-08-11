21 Teams in 21 Days: Cottondale

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB)– The Cottondale Hornets are coming off a 4-3 season and a trip to the 1A playoffs.

Head Coach Chris Obert said the team lost a group of seniors, so this year the team will have to play tougher and smarter.

“We’ve been trying to be a little more physical than in years past, at times I think you know sometimes physicality was a problem for us so we’re trying to work on that and be a little more physical,” said Obert.

The team does have several key players returning however, including running back Issac Brincefield who ran for over 700 yards in just seven games.

Caleb Nix will be back at the quarterback position and there is a handful of experienced wide receivers returning.

Cottondale senior, Qui’darius Henderson, said the leaders on the team are up for the challenge to get the younger players where they need to be to compete.

“To be tougher and don’t give up don’t pout, stuff like that, if it’s a bigger opponent just go at them,” said Henderson.

The Hornets open up the season on Aug. 22 at Sneads.