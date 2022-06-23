SANDESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) – The 20th annual Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic began Thursday morning.

This year, 85 teams are competing for the $1.87 million prize pot.

Weigh in’s will begin on Friday and finish on Saturday. There will be activities and giveaways between weigh ins for anyone to participate in.

The assistant tournament director, Johnathan Boone anticipates this tournament to be the best one yet.

“It takes a whole army to get this thing together, two decades of this tournament going strong, it’s the biggest and best tournament in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Boone.

The biggest prize goes to largest blue marlin caught. There are also prizes for the largest wahoo, yellowfin tuna and mahi mahi.