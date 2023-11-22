BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — An annual playoff match between Blountstown and Port St. Joe is almost guaranteed, and this year it’s in the Class 1R Region 2 Final.

Blountstown and Port St. Joe have a combined seven state titles, Port St. Joe with the most recent championship in 2014. The Tiger Sharks have four, while the Tigers have three.

“This is what it’s all about this time of year,” Blountstown head football coach Greg Jordan said. “Playing a tradition rivalry like Port St. Joe who has as rich of a tradition as anyone probably in the Panhandle maybe even in the state with state championships and playoff appearances. It’s going to be a third-round barn burner.”

Over the last decade, in eight of those ten seasons, either Blountstown or Port St. Joe have reached the final four out of region two.

Blountstown coach Greg Jordan has been responsible for success at both programs coaching for a combined 13 seasons at Blountstown and two at Port St. Joe.

“Coach Jordan is one of the best coaches in this area,” Port St. Joe head football coach Tanner Jones said. “He’s done a year in and year out and he’s not just done it at Blountstown. He did it here in Port Saint Joe.”

These two teams met in the region semifinal last season, where it came down to just one point. Blountstown secured the 14-13 victory over Port St. Joe.

“Every point matters in these playoff games and you never know when that point is going to come back to play,” Jordan said. “And that extra point was what wound up being the difference in the ballgame.”

Both programs are heavily backed by their communities and nothing short of a standing-room-only environment is expected for the prime-time Black Friday battle.

“It’s a rivalry game and parents and family and everybody knows one another,” Jones said. “It’s a fun Friday night anytime Blountstown and Port St. Joe play each other.”

Kickoff is set for Friday, November 24 at 7 p.m. at Blountstown’s Bowles Field.