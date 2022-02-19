PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The 17th annual Edgewater Classic gymnastics competition began Saturday at the Edgewater Beach Resort.

Over 950 gymnasts from 10 states are participating in the competition that will run through the weekend.

Edgewater gymnast and recent Greenville University signee Madison Ford is competing in her final Edgewater Classic and said it’s an event that means a lot to her.

“Edgewater is actually my first competition ever,” Ford said. “I was five years old, didn’t know what I was doing, I was falling all over the place, so it’s just a really big deal, a big moment for me to be able to come back here like 12 years later and finish out my senior season strong, we only have a couple meets left. I’m really excited to perform for my home crowd one last time.”

The Edgewater Classic will continue all day Sunday and wrap up on Monday Evening.