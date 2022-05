PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Nine local baseball teams and eight local softball teams were selected to the FHSAA playoff brackets that were released over the weekend.

Softball:

1A- 2 seed Holmes County, 3 seed Paxton, 1 seed Wewahitchka, 4 seed Franklin County, 2 seed Sneads, 3 seed Liberty County

3A- 4 seed North Bay Haven, 7 seed Marianna

Baseball:

1A- 1 seed Holmes County, 3 seed Paxton, 1 seed Chipley, 4 seed Franklin County, 2 seed Port St. Joe, 3 seed Bozeman

4A- 3 seed Arnold, 7 seed South Walton

5A- 5 seed Mosley