15-year-old Bay High football player competing in national sumo wrestling competition

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – One Bay High football player is doing something interesting in his offseason. Jordan Sikes is a sumo wrestler with the Florida Sumo Club.

Sikes got into sumo wrestling when his dad thought it would be a great way to train in the offseason.

“It’s cool because it’s a combination of a lot of the sports that I’ve done before, so it seems like everything I have done is leading up to this,” Sikes said.

Sikes, who is 15 years old, is getting ready to compete in the U.S. Sumo National Championship in Philadelphia in March. However, he’s not competing with the juniors, he’s competing with the adults.

“A lot of these people I looked up to for a little bit like Byamba, I might be going up against so that’s really cool to me,” Sikes said.

Sikes also gets to enjoy the sport with his dad as he will be competing with him in March.

“For the most part it’s a good father and son sport until you realize he heals a lot faster than you and you have to take it down a notch or two,” Jordan’s dad Erik Sikes said.

Florida Sumo wrestler and coach Cornelius Booker said he’s happy Jordan and his dad joined the team and hopes it encourages others to try the sport.

“If you look at me, I don’t exactly fit the streotype of a sumo wrestler. I’m not big a big guy, I’m actually a really small guy,” Booker said. “It shows that anybody can do sumo. There are weight classes so anyone can partake into it, male or female.”

If you would like to support the team and their trip to nationals, check out their Go Fund Me page here.