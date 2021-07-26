14-year-old Panama City Beach pitcher Cooper Moss verbally commits to UF

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – One 14-year-old pitcher from Panama City Beach knows which team he wants to play college ball for and verbally committed to the school on Monday.

Cooper Moss, who will be a freshman at Arnold High School this fall, announced he would be committing to play baseball for UF.

Moss is the first commit in Florida’s Class of 2025. He is the 124th ranked prospect overall and the 19th ranked right-handed pitcher in the nation.

He said it was a dream come true for him to have the Gators interested in him.

“I’ve always been a Gator since I was born. I fell in love with the school when I was at the camp everything there there was nothing I didn’t like. All the coaches were nice. What a neat opportunity I mean its my dream school. Why not go right now?” Moss said.

Moss talked to UF’s head coach Kevin O’Sullivan on the phone while he was on the way back to the Panhandle from attending the Gators baseball camp that week.

It was at that point O’Sullivan said they would love to have him come play for them when the time comes.

His dad, Steve Moss, said it was a proud moment for him as a father since he graduated from the University of Florida.

“The head coach of the University of Florida baseball team is talking to your son about playing there. It was pretty surreal. You think, ‘Is this really happening?’ Coach O’Sullivan was open and honest in saying we don’t usually recruit 14-year-olds at the University of Florida and it’s only because you’re a good player now, but we think you are going to be a great player,” Steve Moss said.

Moss said the hard work actually starts now for him as he hopes to get bigger, faster and stronger in high school.

He will play his first season of high school ball with the Arnold Marlins.