PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The FACA released the Class 1R All-State high school football teams on Monday with a dozen local players being selected for the honor.
First Team:
Sneads RB Jason Patterson ’24
Chipley WR Dequayvious Sorey ’23
Blountstown UTL Joshua Pope ’23
Second Team:
Chipley QB Neal Adams ’23
Freeport WR Robbie Durgan ’23
Blountstown TE Arttavious Jones ’24
Blountstown DL De’Ante Reed ’23
Chipley DL Michael Green ’23
Blountstown LB Ashton Mosley ’24
Chipley LB Roman Overstreet ’23
Blountstown DB Jordan Pride ’24
Blountstown ATH Elam Johnson ’23
Honorable Mention:
Freeport QB Ashton Nunes ’23
Freeport LB Tracker Thomaston ’23
Freeport LB Cameron Fernandez ’24
Port St. Joe QB Devin Cuttino ’24
Cottondale RB Jocarian Garrett ’25
Chipley RB Khaiden Kennedy ’24
Chipley DL/OL Levron McKinnie ’23
Chipley LB Tyren Watford ’23
Blountstown DL Yanti Miller ’23