NWF Baseball team showcases local talent in summer tournaments

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The 11U NWF Baseball team was able to showcase their local talent this week close to home in the Grand Slam Baseball Tournament at the PCB Sports Complex.

The Grand Slam Tournament hosts teams from all over the country, and the teams second baseman, Brodie Adkison, says that their team is fortunate to play close to home.

“We ain’t got to drive as far as them,” Adkison said. “Because some of them, most of them, have got a couple hour drive, and I’m just glad we ain’t got to drive that far.”

NWF Baseball is made up of players from Bay County and two from Gulf County, and third baseman, Brayden Nelson, says competing at the complex is like playing in their own backyard.

“It’s super cool like playing these teams,” Nelson said. “And it’s like a walk from here where we live, but these kids, some of these kids are from all over the country and its, that’s a lot.”

The team has played in tournaments from Marianna to Enterprise this summer, but assistant coach, Clay Deneke, says their main goal is to keep improving one game at a time.

“We start with fundamentals,” Deneke said. “Whether it be pitchers drills and everything like that, hitting, and once you get into the summer you can see how they’ve developed throughout the year. It’s hot but they love it, and they start, we’ll be here all day as long as we keep winning, and it’s just a good time.”

Coming into the tournament, NWF was ranked in the top 10 of 40 teams in their age group, an they’ve lived up to that ranking winning both of their games in pool play Wednesday.

The team is one of the better 11U teams in the region, and they credit their success to not only what happens on the field, but off the diamond as well.

“In the dugout, a bunch of other teams fight and argue and all that,” Adkison said. “But we don’t we don’t fight, we don’t argue, we get along together good.”

NWF Baseball will wrap up their summer with a tournament in Dothan July, 31.