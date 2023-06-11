LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The ’06 Florida Roots soccer team is headed to Colorado for national competition.

Last year, the ’05 team made the trip to Colorado, finishing third in the nation.

“It’s nice to know the area,” Roots Head Coach Jona Hammond. “It’s nice to know the fields, to know the climate. It will definitely help going this time, feeling more confident and comfortable in that area.”

While the competition creates pressure, the players are confident they are up to the challenge.

“It’s pressure because we got that we got that on our backs,” Florida Roots player Stone Hatton said. “But at the end of the day once the game starts it’s us verse them and we’re going to win it.”

With the trips over the last two years, the tradition of an appearance at nationals has created a tradition.

“This is not going to be the second trip,” Hammond said. “This is just one of many.”

The team has been practicing three to four times a week, during the hottest hours to help simulate the Colorado climate and altitude.

The Roots will leave on July 5 and the competition starts on July 6.

The team is fundraising for the trip. If you would like to donate you can contact Melissa Wyzard at (850) 506-4061 or mwyzard04@gmail.com.