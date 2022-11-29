PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Salvation Army and Florida State University in Panama City both have donation drives to help support people and students in the community.

‘Giving Tuesday’ gives organizations a chance to raise more money for their cause than any other day of the year.

This year the Salvation Army in Panama City is trying to raise around $200,000 in their Empty Stocking Fundraiser.

This money will go towards domestic violence shelter, transitional, housing, and food for the homeless.

“Sometimes they leave their homes with nothing just to escape,” said Binnix.” So there’s a lot of needs there. We have a safe house with a staff that we run to, that helps protect them and keep them safe from their abusers and keep them anonymous as well.”

Florida State University in Panama City Foundation just opened up and will last until the end of the year. The money will go towards the student emergency fund and it will support things like the student food pantry.

“This funding opportunity, you know, we never know what comes up all kind of emergency needs come up with a student, whether it be loaned to a fire or, or having to go home for some emergency reason,” said Florida State University in Panama City Associate Dean Irvin Clark. “There are always food insecurities and various other things that go on with our students and our foundation is a 501C and so all of this is tax deductible.”

Florida State University in Panama City said the foundation helps ensures their students have all their needs met especially since most are away from their homes.

If you would like to donate, you can mail them directly to the Salvation Army located at 1824 West 15th Street in Panama City. Make sure to write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo section.

Checks can also be dropped off by the deposit box in the Bill Cramer Chevrolet showroom, 2251 W. 23rd St. in Panama City.

Donations can also be made online, by clicking here.

If you would like to donate to Florida State University in Panama City Foundation you can click here,