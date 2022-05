PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three Bay High athletes are on to bigger and better things.

Two cheerleaders and a football player signed to colleges Wednesday. Cheerleader Kailey Kaspar signed to the University of North Florida. Fellow cheerleader Isabelle Stevens is signed to the University of South Florida.

Former Bay High running back Demari Wyatt signed to Thiel College in Pennsylvania.

Holmes County basketball player Faith McGowan signed to Ave Maria College in Michigan.