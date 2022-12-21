KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Owen Lobsinger’s 12 points helped Western Michigan defeat Siena Heights 61-41 on Wednesday.

Lobsinger was 4 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Broncos (4-8). Lamar Norman Jr. scored 10 points while going 3 of 12 (3 for 9 from distance). Titus Wright recorded nine points and was 4 of 8 shooting and 1 of 6 from the free throw line.

Delano Williams led the Saints (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Siena Heights also got seven points and two blocks from Colin Nutter. In addition, Jonas Tester finished with six points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.