LUBBOCK, Texas (AP)Ana Llanusa scored 20 points, reaching the mark for the fourth straight game, and No. 19 Oklahoma beat Texas Tech 89-79 on Wednesday night.

Texas Tech led 67-66 with 8:46 left but then made just one of its next nine shots and trailed 84-71 after Skylar Vann and Taylor Robertson combined for an 8-0 Oklahoma run. The Sooners outscored Texas Tech 27-18 in the fourth behind nine points from Vann and eight by Robertson.

Vann finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Robertson scored 10 for Oklahoma (13-2, 3-1 Big 12). Liz Scott and Madi Williams each added 13 points.

Robertson missed her first four 3-pointers before making one with 2:29 left to extend her streak to 57 straight games with a 3-pointer. She has made 488 career 3-pointers. Williams became the first Sooner to eclipse 2,000 points, 850 rebounds and 300 assists in a career.

Bre’Amber Scott scored 23 points, making four 3-pointers, and Bryn Gerlich had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Texas Tech (13-4, 1-3). Jasmine Shavers added 12 points.

