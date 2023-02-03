Jurgen Klopp feels there might be some element of desire to win missing from his Liverpool team.

The Reds face Wolves on Saturday and are languishing in mid-table.

Liverpool have won only eight of 19 Premier League matches this term, and Klopp challenged his side to show they are capable of going on a run of victories.

“We love this game, the boys especially because they can play it still,” Klopp said. “A big part of it is the desire to win football games. When you don’t achieve that, that’s the hardest moment for all footballers on the planet. “We were much better in a lot of areas (against Brighton), but in the end when the result is not right, it overshadows everything.

“When you’ve won the last five games, you don’t have to prove that you can win football games because everybody knows. We have to prove this point, that’s clear. We didn’t win enough football games in the last few weeks and the whole season so far, so that’s what we want.”

Wolves sit only two points off the bottom, but have splashed the cash in January to boost their survival chances.

Matheus Cunha, Pablo Sarabia, Joao Gomes, Craig Dawson, Dan Bentley and Mario Lemina joined the club last month to bolster Julen Lopetegui’s options.

“The club has made good work, tried to help the team and balance the team. The most important thing is not the window, it’s about trying to improve, believe in ourselves and to be ready to achieve our aims.,” Lopetegui said.

“The new signings are here to help but it’s not only about them. It’s about the rest of the players, they are working very hard to improve every day.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Matheus Cunha

Cunha created two chances as he came on from the bench for the second half of Wolves’ defeat to Manchester City, though did not have a shot. He has been brought in to score the goals needed for Wolves to stay up, so Lopetegui will be hoping for a strong start should he play him from the off.

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah could make his 200th Premier League appearance for Liverpool in this match, becoming the 17th different player to reach this milestone for the Reds. He has scored 125 goals in his 199 games so far, just three behind Robbie Fowler’s club record of 128 in the competition.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– After winning three home league games in a row against Liverpool between February 1980 and August 1981, Wolves are winless in their last nine against the Reds at Molineux, with three draws being followed by six straight defeats.

– Liverpool have won each of their last 11 Premier League games against Wolves – in their league history, they’ve only won more consecutively against West Bromwich Albion (12 between 1985 and 2010).

– Liverpool’s last three away games against Wolves in all competitions have ended in 1-0 victories, including an FA Cup match last month. They have never won twice against Wolves at Molineux in the same season, with Manchester City in 2011-12 the last side to do so.

– Despite losing to Manchester City last time out, Wolves have taken as many points in five Premier League games under Lopetegui as they had in the 10 games before his arrival (seven). Wolves are looking to win consecutive league games at Molineux for the first time since a run of three in November 2021.

– Liverpool have lost five of their nine away Premier League games this season (W2 D2), as many as they had across the previous two campaigns combined (W23 D10 L5). They have lost 3-1 at Brentford and 3-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion in their last two away league games, last losing more consecutively on the road in April 2012 (four).