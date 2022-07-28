SALZBURG, Austria (AP)Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be fit in time for the start of the Premier League season even though he’ll miss the Community Shield against Manchester City this weekend, manager Jurgen Klopp said Thursday.

Alisson has been struggling with an unspecified injury and hasn’t played since the 4-0 loss to Manchester United in a preseason friendly on July 12.

The Brazil international has returned to training but will not be risked against City at Leicester’s King Power Stadium for the annual game between last season’s Premier League champions and FA Cup winners.

”Ali trained today more than the day before, so he will definitely be available for Fulham,” Klopp said, referring to Liverpool’s first opponent in the Premier League on Aug. 6, ”but not for the weekend.”

Diogo Jota might miss the start of the season, however.

The Portugal forward has a hamstring injury and has not been with Liverpool’s squad for a training camp in Austria this week.

”Diogo is not here with us so how could he play a football game?” Klopp said. ”It will take a while, unfortunately.”

Because of the earlier-than-usual start to the season this year, Klopp said he has not had enough time in preseason to do all the work he would have liked.

Liverpool, which lost 1-0 to Salzburg on Wednesday, even has a friendly against Strasburg planned for Sunday – the day after the Community Shield.

”We have to extend our preseason, if you like, into the season,” Klopp said.

Liverpool finished one point behind City in the Premier League last season and is looking to win the Community Shield for the first time under Klopp.

”It’s very important,” he said. ”We have played this `final’ a couple of times and it would be nice if we could win it. It’s the last domestic cup competition we didn’t win yet, so we will give it a try.”

