Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted he does not envisage Manchester City dropping more points in the Premier League title race, ahead of the Reds’ clash at Southampton.

City were held to a 2-2 draw at West Ham on Sunday, which meant Liverpool can cut the gap at the top of the table to just a point with one match to go by defeating Southampton.

The Reds had more reason for cheer on Saturday as they lifted the FA Cup, but Klopp does not expect Pep Guardiola’s side to falter again in the tussle for the title.

“I don’t know the last time City dropped points two games in a row,” said Klopp.

“(Aston) Villa have to play two games in a short space, they are professionals but they are not used to it. I do not expect City to drop points.

“But our game is tomorrow, and we want to go into the final matchday one point behind.”

Southampton, meanwhile, have won just one of their last 10 league games but manager Ralph Hasenhuttl remains excited to play a part in the title battle.

“It is fantastic for the Premier League to have such a close title race,” he said. “Everybody is electrified by this battle and we are now part of this duel.

“We have done our job against Manchester City this season (drawing twice) – we took two points so they lost four points against us.

“In the first game against Liverpool we lost so it’s now up to us to show again we can be competitive against the top teams.

“It is one of the most difficult games to prepare for because of the unbelievable offensive qualities they have. There is not one way of saying, ‘That’s the way to go.’

“We’ll need – a fantastic defence – but that’s not enough.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southampton – James Ward-Prowse

Liverpool cannot offer set-piece chances to James Ward-Prowse, who is enjoying his best goalscoring season in the Premier League (9), netting more direct free-kick goals (4) and goals from outside the area (5) than any other player in the competition this season.

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah offered Liverpool an injury scare when he limped off on Saturday but should be fit for the next game. He has been involved in 10 goals in nine Premier League games against Southampton (7 goals, 3 assists), averaging a goal or assist every 79 minutes against them.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Southampton have lost their final home league game in three of the last five seasons (W1 D1), going down 2-0 against Leeds last season. Saints had only lost their final such home game in three of the previous 30 campaigns.

– Liverpool have won seven of their eight midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games this season (L1). However, one of their two defeats overall in the competition this term came on a Tuesday (0-1 v Leicester).

– Southampton’s 3-0 loss at Brentford last time out means they’ve now conceded at least 60 goals in each of their last four Premier League campaigns – they’d only conceded 60+ in four of their previous 16 38-game seasons in the competition.

– Southampton have won just one of their last 10 Premier League games (D2 L7), with their 1-0 victory against Arsenal last month also their only clean sheet in this run.

– Liverpool have conceded the first goal in their last two Premier League games, coming back to draw 1-1 with Tottenham and beat Aston Villa 2-1. They last conceded first in three consecutive games while avoiding defeat each time back in October/November 2019, during their title winning campaign.