Summer camp at the home of the Little League World Series

The Little League World Series is just a month away.

While we wait, those fields in South Williamsport are put to good use.

Eyewitness News Reporter Joe Garrison gives us a closer look at one of the summer camps–

designed to help young ballplayers improve their game.

Players from across the country and around the world work hard and play hard to become better ballplayers. The camp in South Williamsport is set at Little League Headquarters, the site of the annual Little League World Series.

“So they get exactly what the little league world series kids get when they come to the world series. They get to play on the fields, stay in the dorms, eat the same food, they get instruction the other kids don’t. We do drills and game every day. It is more instructional in nature to teach the game of baseball,” said Ryan Novak, Camp Director.

Many of the coaches are current and future teachers. Coach Jon Sands grew up playing baseball in the Williamsport area. He is now studying to be a music teacher, and looks forward to his summers here between classes at Millersville University.

“Just the love of the kids, love the game, love the sport. It’s just a great environment. You know you can’t beat this. I think it is the greatest job in the world,” said Sands.

Teacher and long-time high school coach Tom Church leads the Mifflinburg Wildcats in the spring. He explains why he spends part of his summers off, sharing what he knows about baseball.

“Love of the game, passion for the game, trying to help kids out so they get better every year. That’s my goal, to help kids so they can be better athletes and be better people,” said Church.

One of the counselors played in the Little League World Series. Mitchell Smith was a left fielder and third baseman on the two thousand eleven Keystone Little League team. The team-based near Lock Haven made it to the United States Semi-Finals. Smith says he attended this camp as a young player, and the experience was part of the foundation of his success.

“Just being able to get that knowledge from camp and those older than me at that age, and then being able to go to a team like a Keystone, and being able to relate that to the other players on that team was something really special,” Mitchell explained.

