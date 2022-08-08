ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP)Detroit Lions rookie offensive tackle Zein Obeid has retired, the fourth player to end his career with the team in two months.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Kendall Lamm was signed to fill Obeid’s roster spot. The 30-year-old Lamm has started 28 of 86 NFL games with Houston, Cleveland and Tennessee.

Obeid, who played at Ferris State, was an undrafted rookie as were recent retirees Jermaine Waller, a defensive back from Virginia Tech, and Corey Sutton, a former Appalachian State receiver.

Defensive tackle John Penisini retired in late July after starting 12 games as a sixth-round pick in 2020 and playing in 16 games as a reserve last year.

Detroit will play the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night at home in a preseason game. The Lions open the regular season on Sept. 11 at home against Philadelphia.

