DETROIT LIONS (3-13-1)

CAMP SITE: Allen Park, Michigan

LAST YEAR: Detroit lost its first eight games under first-year coach Dan Campbell and rookie general manager Brad Holmes, failing to win until Week 13. The Lions had a relatively encouraging 3-3 finish, ending with their worst record since going 2-14 in 2009. Rookie OT Penei Sewell, drafted No. 7 overall, and fourth-round receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had solid seasons and provided hope for the future.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: DE Aidan Hutchinson, No. 2 overall pick, WR Jameson Williams, No. 12 overall, DE Josh Paschal, No. 46 overall, WR DJ Chark Jr., S DeShon Elliott, LBs Jarrad Davis, CB Mike Hughes.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: OLB Trey Flowers, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

CAMP NEEDS: Williams was drafted out of Alabama, coming off a left knee injury that knocked him out of the national championship game loss. Detroit does not need Williams to rush back, but it would help to know by the end of training camp if the speedy, big-play threat will be part of the team’s plans on offense early in the season.

KEY CAMP COMPETITIONS: Detroit addressed a weakness in the draft, taking Hutchinson and Paschal to help rush the passer. The rookies will compete with veterans Charles Harris and Romeo Okwara for starting jobs and playing time.

EXPECTATIONS: The Lions look as if they should be better on offense with Jared Goff returning for a second season. Goff is behind a solid line with a good pair of running backs, a standout tight end and an improved receiving group. Detroit’s defense, however, still looks shaky and that might lead to a fifth straight season with double digits in losses.

