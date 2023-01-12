NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Linton Brown’s 14 points and his three straight free throws with a second left allowed Coastal Carolina to defeat Old Dominion 67-66 on Thursday night.

Brown added five rebounds for the Chanticleers (8-8, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference). Essam Mostafa scored 13 points while going 4 of 8 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added 16 rebounds. Josh Uduje shot 4 for 14, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Monarchs (10-7, 2-3) were led by Chaunce Jenkins, who recorded 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Mekhi Long added 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Old Dominion. In addition, Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 12 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Coastal Carolina visits Georgia State while Old Dominion visits Marshall.

—

