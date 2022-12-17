SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP)Tommie Williams had 14 points in Lindenwood’s 77-42 victory over Knox on Saturday.

Williams added four steals for the Lions (5-6). Keenon Cole scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Chris Childs shot 3 for 11 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

The Prairie Fire (2-9) were led by Jordan Rayner, who recorded 10 points. Cade Windham added seven points and seven rebounds for Knox. Matthew Garife also recorded seven points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.