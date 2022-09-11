HOUSTON (AP)Jalen Bethany blocked a punt and Andrew Martin recovered the ball in the end zone with 28 seconds left to help Lindenwood beat Houston Baptist 21-20 Saturday night in the Lions’ first game at NCAA Division I.

Andrew Martin capped a 10-play, 78-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run that trimmed Lindenwood’s deficit to 17-12 with 5:11 left in the third quarter. HBU’s Alberto Arroyo made a 41-yard field goal about 2 minutes later, Logan Seibert answered with a 44-yarder early in the fourth that made it 20-15. In the closing seconds, Houston Baptist (1-1) lined up to punt on fourth-and-16 from its own 23 but Bethany knifed through the protection to set up Martin’s winning touchdown.

Seibert also kicked field goals of 41 and 44 yards in the first quarter.

Lindenwood (1-0) lost to Grand Valley State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division II playoffs and before it to the FCS-level Ohio Valley Conference prior to the start of this season.

Justin Fomby completed 25 of 46 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions for Houston Baptist. Karl Reynolds had seven receptions for 146 yards.