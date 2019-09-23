Lightning sign Brayden Point to $20.25M, 3-year deal

FILE – In this April 12, 2019, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) is shown during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL Eastern Conference first-round hockey playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, in Tampa, Fla. A person with knowledge of the situation says the Tampa Bay Lightning have signed restricted free agent forward Brayden Point to a $20.25 million, three-year contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed restricted free agent forward Brayden Point to a $20.25 million, three-year contract on Monday.

Point will count $6.75 million against the salary cap through the 2022-23 season. Point’s contract ends a long stalemate with the Lightning that caused the budding 23-year-old star to miss most of training camp.

Point put up 92 points last season for the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lighting, who were swept in the first round of the playoffs but are again favored to win the Stanley Cup.

Signing Point was the last item on general manager Julien BriseBois’ offseason checklist. Steve Yzerman’s replacement extended Vezina Trophy winning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy with a $76 million, eight-year contract, added Curtis McElhinney as backup goalie, made bargain signings with Kevin Shattenkirk and 2019 Cup winner Patrick Maroon and kept Tampa Bay’s skilled core together under the $81.5 million cap.

