LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Darius McGhee scored 22 points to help Liberty defeat Jacksonville State 75-41 on Thursday night.

McGhee also contributed seven assists for the Flames (12-4). Brody Peebles shot 5 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Blake Preston shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points. The Flames picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Gamecocks (7-9) were led in scoring by Skyelar Potter, who finished with 11 points. Amanze Ngumezi added nine points and two blocks for Jacksonville State. Travis Roberts also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.