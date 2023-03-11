BARCELONA, Spain (AP)Robert Lewandowski has recovered from a leg injury in time to play for Barcelona when the Spanish league leader visits Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Lewandowski was included on Xavi Hernández’s squad list Saturday after the Poland striker had missed two games with a left-hamstring strain.

Barcelona did fine without him, beating Real Madrid 1-0 in the opening game of their Copa del Rey semifinal before edging Valencia 1-0 in the league.

Lewandowski leads the Spanish league with 15 goals since joining this season from Bayern Munich.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports