PARIS (AP)Second-place Lens moved within two points of French league leader Paris Saint-Germain by beating Clermont 2-1 on Saturday.

Striker Wesley Said equalized on the hour and midfielder Seko Fofana added the second goal in the 68th minute, after Clermont took a surprise lead late in the first half.

Lens has won five straight matches and lost only once in 15 league games. But the northern side has yet to face unbeaten PSG. They meet on New Year’s Day.

Lens went close midway through the first half when defender Alidu Seidu blocked midfielder Deiver Machado’s shot on the line.

Clermont went ahead in the 38th when Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed scored an own-goal as Lens failed to deal with a corner.

Also, third-placed Rennes beat Toulouse 2-1 at home to make it 17 games unbeaten overall.

Benjamin Bourigeaud curled in a 25th-minute shot from fellow midfielder Lovro Majer’s deflected cross.

After Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga equalized in the 55th, striker Arnaud Kalimuendo fired home three minutes later from close range after goalkeeper goalkeeper Maxime Dupe parried forward Martin Terrier’s shot.

Rennes remained five points behind Lens. Third place secures entry into the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Brittany-based Rennes has not lost since late August under coach Bruno Genesio, who is noted for his high-octane brand of attacking soccer. He was voted coach of the year last season.

PSG hosts Auxerre on Sunday.

