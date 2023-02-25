PARIS (AP)Lens missed the chance to move into third place in the French league when it drew at Montpellier 1-1 on Saturday.

The northern side remained fourth on goal difference behind Monaco, which hosts Nice in the Riviera derby on Sunday.

Lens made a bright start when attacking midfielder Angelo Fulgini scored in the fourth minute. But moments after Lens hit the crossbar, defender Faitout Maoussa headed the equalizer in the 59th.

Also, rock-bottom Angers extended its winless streak to 17 league games when it lost at home to Lyon 3-1.

Midfielder Thiago Mendes put Lyon ahead in the 38th with a free kick and Swedish forward Amin Sarr got his first goal for the club in the 80th.

Striker Abdallah Sima pulled one back for Angers, then forward Bradley Barcola netted in the 90th as Lyon moved up to eighth spot.

On Sunday, second-placed Marseille hosts bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain, knowing victory would move it two points behind the leader and open up the title race.

