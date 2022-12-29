Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool “are in the chasing mood” as they continue their return to the Premier League when they host Leicester City on Friday.

Having been pipped to the title last season by Manchester City, Klopp’s Reds have endured a difficult start to this campaign.

Heading into the World Cup break, Liverpool sat sixth, 15 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

But after the Reds returned to action with a 3-1 away win over Aston Villa on Monday, Klopp hopes his team can still make a late challenge for the league.

“We are in the chasing mood,” Klopp told reporters. “We have to be very uncomfortable to be everyone who faces us.

“With the break we have had, we feel really fresh. We are really excited to go again.

“The lights on and Anfield rocking, that’s what I wish for.”

Leicester also endured a tough start to the campaign, though four wins from five prior to the league’s pause for the World Cup lifted them away from the relegation zone.

However, the Foxes were thumped 3-0 by Newcastle United in their first game back, and Rodgers is expecting another tricky game against a club he managed between 2012 and 2015.

“They’ve got the same identity, press and be aggressive,” Rodgers said. “Those aspects you’ve seen over the past number of years.

“They want to score goals. (They are) always a difficult game and nobody knows that more than myself. Challenges are there to be overcome.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

The Egypt international has scored four goals in his last four Premier League games, having netted just three in his first 11 this season. Can he continue that impressive run with another goal here?

Leicester City – Harvey Barnes

The winger has scored six Premier League goals this season, the second-most among Foxes players. With James Maddison still absent with a knee injury, expect Barnes to play an important role against Liverpool.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Salah has scored 104 left-footed goals in Premier League history, just one behind Robbie Fowler’s competition record of 105.

– Leicester have lost nine of their last 11 Premier League away games against Liverpool (two draws), having won three in a row at Anfield between 1997 and 2000 before this run.

– Leicester conceded as many goals in their 3-0 defeat against Newcastle last time out as they had in their previous eight Premier League games combined. The last time the Foxes both lost and failed to score in consecutive league games was October 2020.

– Liverpool have scored at least once in each of their last 31 Premier League home games (won 23, drawn seven, lost one), with their only defeat in that time coming against Leeds United in October.

– The Reds have kept just four clean sheets in their 19 Premier League games since the start of May, with only Southampton, Leeds and Aston Villa keeping fewer among ever-present sides in that time.