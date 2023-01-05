LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP)Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 23 points as Lehigh beat Bucknell 72-64 on Thursday night.

Whitney-Sidney had seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Mountain Hawks (6-8). Evan Taylor added 20 points while going 8 of 17 (3 for 6 from distance), and he also had eight rebounds. Keith Higgins Jr. shot 3 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Bison (7-9) were led in scoring by Alex Timmerman, who finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Xander Rice added 14 points, seven assists and three steals for Bucknell. In addition, Elvin Edmonds IV finished with nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.