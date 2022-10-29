LIVERPOOL, England (AP)Leeds ended its four-match losing run in the English Premier League by beating Liverpool 2-1 thanks to Crysencio Summerville’s 89th-minute goal at Anfield on Saturday, easing the pressure on coach Jesse Marsch.

While Leeds climbed out of the relegation zone following its first win since August, Liverpool remained marooned in mid-table and eight points from the top four in what is proving a difficult season for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The Reds fought back from conceding a bizarre opener in the fourth minute, when goalkeeper Alisson Becker slipped as he attempted to get to teammate Joe Gomez’s overhit pass across the face of the area. Leeds striker Rodrigo pounced and had the simplest task to tap into an empty net.

Mohamed Salah equalized by volleying home from Andrew Robertson’s left-wing cross in the 14th.

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier produced a string of great saves before Summerville latched onto a pass inside the area from Patrick Bamford and, as Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk backed off, toe-poked a shot beyond Alisson.

It was the first time Liverpool lost in front of a full crowd at Anfield since April 2017 – the team was defeated at home during the pandemic when fans weren’t allowed – and the result added to Klopp’s problems, with his squad struggling with injuries and possibly fatigued amid a busy schedule that includes the Champions League.

Liverpool is in ninth place on 16 points from 12 games.

For Leeds, it was a first away win, and Marsch looked emotional after the final whistle as he walked on to the field and congratulated his players before celebrating in front of the visiting fans.

Marsch has said he retains the backing of the board, which should be impressed by the way Leeds’ players battled for their manager.

American midfielder Tyler Adams returned to Leeds’ starting lineup after missing one match with an unspecified injury.

