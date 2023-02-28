PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast Women’s Basketball team is getting prepared for the state tournament next week in Niceville.

The Commodores (24-3) were ranked No. 9 in the final NJCAA rankings and await their seeding for the FCSAA State tournament.

The tournament will be played at Northwest Florida State, a location Gulf Coast head coach, Rory Kuhn said his team is very familiar to.

“The best part about it is it’s only an hour away, basically,” Kuhn said. “So it’s an hour down the road and played there before we know the gym, we got returners that have been there last year, so they know what it’s about. Hopefully, we can bring some fans down, you know, pack it out and, you know, just put on a good show. But yeah, we’re ready for the environment. We know what it is to stay tournament time and we just got to survive and advance.”

Gulf Coast was, in their eyes, snubbed from making the national tournament last season. This year, Coach Kuhn said they want to leave no doubt.

“The entire year we’ve talked about that,” Kuhn said. “You can’t leave anything in the hands of committees or anything else because you don’t know what might happen. I’m still sweating out the seeding here, wondering who we’re going to play because you just never know. So, yeah, leave no doubt to anybody. Just take care of what we can control. That’s 40 minutes on the court, play our best and hopefully, that’s good enough to survive in advance as I say.”

Gulf Coast will play its first tournament game on Wednesday, March 8, in Niceville.