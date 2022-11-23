LOS ANGELES (AP)Keli Leaupepe scored 29 points, including five in overtime, and Loyola Marymount knocked off Morgan State 81-80 on Wednesday.

Leaupepe also contributed 11 rebounds for the Lions (5-2). Cameron Shelton scored 26 points while going 10 of 17 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Jalin Anderson was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Isaiah Burke finished with 30 points for the Bears (2-5). Malik Miller added 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Khalil Turner had 14 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.