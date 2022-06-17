A look at what’s happening around the majors on today:

—

REN-DONE

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon needs surgery on his right wrist and once again will have a season cut short by an injury.

The 32-year-old has played in just 155 of the Angels’ 384 games during the first three seasons of the $245 million, seven-year deal he signed before the 2020 season.

Rendon batted .228 with five homers and 28 RBIs in 45 games this season. Last year, he was limited to 58 games by an assortment of injuries and hit .240 with nine homers and 34 RBIs.

Rendon’s best season came in 2019 with Washington when he was an All-Star and led the NL with 44 doubles and 126 RBIs while hitting a career-best .319. He homered in Game 6 and Game 7 of the Nationals’ World Series victory over the Houston Astros.

SANDY’S STATUE

A statue honoring Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax will be unveiled at Dodger Stadium before Los Angeles hosts Cleveland.

The 86-year-old Koufax is expected for the ceremony, along with current Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw and team officials.

This will be the second commemorative statue at the ballpark, joining the one that honors Jackie Robinson.

Koufax was a two-time World Series MVP with the Dodgers. The lefty won three Cy Young Awards and was 165-87 from 1955-66 with Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

MOMENT OF ZIM

The Nationals will retire Ryan Zimmerman’s No. 11 prior to a game against Philadelphia, honoring the retired slugger who leads the franchise in games, home runs and several other key offensive statistics.

Zimmerman was the Nats’ first draft pick after moving to Washington in 2005 and played his entire 16-season career with the club — including on the 2019 World Series championship team. Born in D.C. and raised in Virginia, Zimmerman played 1,799 games and slugged 284 homers, and he also leads the franchise with 963 runs, 1,846 hits, 417 doubles and 1,061 RBIs.

RILED UP

Tigers prospect Riley Greene is expected to make his major league debut at home against Texas. Greene, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft, is considered one of Detroit’s two outstanding hitting prospects, along with 2020 first overall pick Spencer Torkelson. Greene was going to start the season with the Tigers, but a broken foot delayed his debut. He’s getting his chance now with outfielder Austin Meadows on the COVID-19 IL.

”We’re not playing the best ball right now,” said Torkelson, who is hitting .178. ”Riley produces, and I know he’s ready. Maybe he can be the spark we need.”

UP NEXT

The teams play the third of the four-game series on Saturday afternoon, with Detroit’s Rony Garcia (0-2, 5.06) facing Texas’ Taylor Hearn (4-4, 5.37).

TOUGH IN TORONTO

Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah has been at his best against the Yankees, going 2-0 with a 1.52 ERA in four starts against New York in his young career.

Manoah (8-1, AL-leading 1.67 ERA) enters his third start this season against the AL East leaders having given up one run in 12 innings against them. He’s also pitched 12 scoreless innings in his previous two starts overall heading into this outing in Toronto.

Manoah will face Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon (7-1, 2.93), who has a 7.00 ERA in two starts since taking a perfect game into the eighth inning against the Angels on June 2.

DOMINANT VERLANDER

Justin Verlander (8-1, 1.94 ERA) is among five pitchers tied for the major league lead in wins going into his start for Houston against the visiting Chicago White Sox.

The 39-year-old right-hander, who missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, is first in the AL in WHIP (0.81), third in opponents’ batting average (.177), and second in opponents’ OPS (.205).

Johnny Cueto takes an 0-3 record and 3.53 ERA into the start for Chicago.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports