LEADING OFF: Giants-Dodgers, Tribe plays 2, deGrom at night

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

A look at what’s happening around the majors Sunday:

TOP ARMS OUT WEST

The finale of an entertaining four-game series between longtime rivals features an excellent pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. Kevin Gausman (5-0, 1.53 ERA) starts for the San Francisco Giants against Los Angeles lefty Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.94).

DOUBLE TROUBLE

Aaron Civale and the Cleveland pitching staff are in for a tough test — the Indians are set to play back-to-back doubleheaders.

After a game cut short by miserable weather Friday night and a rainout Saturday, the Indians will play a twinbill against Toronto at Progressive Field to close the weekend. Civale, second in the AL with seven wins, starts the opener for Cleveland.

On Monday, the Indians will host the Chicago White Sox for a pair of seven-inning games.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona will miss the matchups with Toronto to attend his youngest daughter’s wedding in Newport, Rhode Island. He’s expected to be back for Monday’s doubleheader.

RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY

Weather permitting, two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (3-2, 0.80 ERA) makes his second start since coming off the injured list when the banged-up New York Mets host NL East rival Atlanta in prime time. The teams were washed out Friday night, and the forecast again calls for rain all day in New York. After missing a couple of weeks due to tightness on his right side, deGrom struck out nine in five innings of three-hit ball Tuesday against Colorado. Left-hander Max Fried (2-2, 4.63) is scheduled for the Braves.

SPUTTERING AT THE PLATE

Last in the AL Central, the Detroit Tigers try for a surprising three-game sweep of the visiting New York Yankees. Aaron Judge and the Bronx Bombers had won seven of nine before arriving in town, but they’ve totaled only three runs in the first two games of the series. The Yankees hadn’t lost a series at Comerica Park since August 2014.

“We obviously aren’t doing what we need to do offensively,” manager Aaron Boone said. “We’ve got hitters in their prime with a track record of success at this level. We just need to make sure we’re getting them ready every day.”

Tarik Skubal (1-7, 5.23 ERA) pitches for Detroit against long reliever Michael King (0-1, 2.29), in the New York rotation spot normally occupied by injured Corey Kluber. King went 0-2 with an 8.36 ERA in four starts for the Yankees last year.

UNLUCKY 13?

The Orioles will try to avoid their 13th straight loss when rookie left-hander Keegan Akin starts in Chicago against the White Sox.

Baltimore was swept in a doubleheader Saturday. The O’s have dropped 12 in a row, their longest skid since losing 13 straight in 2009.

“This is hard, there is no doubt about it. This is very, very challenging. This is very difficult, this is frustrating, embarrassing at times,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Akin has a 6.10 ERA in four relief appearances this season. He earned his only major league win last year.

Lucas Giolito (4-4, 4.04 ERA) starts for Chicago. He outpitched former high school teammate Jack Flaherty to beat St. Louis in his last start while feeling some tightness on his right side.

