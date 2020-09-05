LEADING OFF: Bumgarner faces former Giants teammates in SF

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

A look at what’s happening around the majors on today:

HERE COMES MADBUM

Former Giants ace Madison Bumgarner will face his former club at last when he takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Francisco. He might face a few ex-teammates who are still around.

“I feel like I’m pretty good at pushing all that stuff aside,” the 2014 World Series MVP said. “I’m pretty good at staying even keel when it comes to all that stuff.”

When Arizona visited Oracle Park last month, Bumgarner remained in Phoenix rehabbing a mid-back strain. He will come off the injured list to make his first appearance since Aug. 9.

The star lefty is 0-3 with a 9.35 ERA after he signed an $85 million, five-year contract with the Diamondbacks during the offseason.

“Madison was a tremendous pitcher for a long time for the Giants and arguably one of the top two pitchers over the course of the last 10 years or so,” San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said. “Certainly deserving of all of the accolades.”

GLEYBER DAY WEEKEND

The Yankees may get shortstop Gleyber Torres back in the lineup a day earlier than expected. Torres has been out with a left hamstring strain, and manager Aaron Boone said early Friday that Torres could get back in the lineup Sunday. Boone changed course after New York split a doubleheader in Baltimore that night, saying there’s a “good chance” Torres could go Saturday against the Orioles.

Tough break for Baltimore — Torres is a career .345 hitter with 16 homers in 31 games against the O’s.

SMALL BALL

Braves right-hander Max Fried (6-0, 1.60) is the only qualified starting pitcher in the majors who hasn’t given up a home run this season, a run he’ll try to extend against the Nationals. NL East-leading Atlanta has won all eight of Fried’s starts.

GETTING CLOSE

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was set to hit in a simulated game against reliever Ken Giles before Toronto played at Boston. Bichette hasn’t played since Aug. 15 because of a sprained right knee and is “a lot better than thought he’d be at this time,” manager Charlie Montoyo said.

Bichette is batting .361 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 14 games. He had a nine-game hitting streak when he was hurt.

Montoyo also said Giles, who’s been sidelined with a strained right forearm, might throw another simulated game or could be activated.

REMEMBER ME?

Reliever Pedro Strop is returning to the Cubs after recently being released by Cincinnati.

The 35-year-old righty has agreed to a minor league deal and will report to the team’s alternate training site in South Bend, Indiana. The Cubs are leading the NL Central, but their bullpen has struggled at times.

Wearing his hat off to the left, Strop became a fan favorite at Wrigley Field after he was acquired along with Jake Arrieta in a 2013 trade with Baltimore. He had a 2.90 ERA in 411 appearances with the Cubs over seven years, mostly in a setup role. He was a key member of the 2016 team that won the franchise’s first World Series title since 1908.

