NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Tyrin Lawrence’s two free throws with 1.1 seconds left gave Vanderbilt a 75-74 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Pitt had taken the lead after Nelly Cummings capped an 8-0 run with a midrange jumper with 14.3 seconds remaining. Coming out of a timeout, Quentin Millora-Brown drove the baseline and passed to Lawrence who was fouled as he went up to the hoop. Lawrence hit his free throws and Liam Robbins blocked Jamarius Burton’s 3-point try on the other end.

Robbins, who had nine rebounds, and Myles Stute scored 14 points each and Jordan Wright added 12 with six assists for the Commodores (5-4), who made 10 of 31 3-point attempts and took 20 more shots with an 18-6 dominance on the offensive glass.

Greg Elliott tied a career high with six 3-pointers in scoring 20 points to lead the Panthers (6-4), who hit 12 of 25 from the arc but were denied a sixth straight win. Cummings added 18 points and five assists, Blake Hinson had 14 points and Burton added 10 with eight rebounds.

The teams were tied at 34-all at halftime. Consecutive 3-pointers by Emmanuel Ansong, Trey Thomas and Lawrence gave Vanderbilt an eight-point lead – the largest by either team – with 5 1/2 minutes left in the game.

Wright, bent over and grimacing in pain, went to the bench with four minutes remaining about 30 seconds after he hit the floor hard when he was fouled trying to finish a fast-break dunk.

There were 11 lead changes and eight ties.

—

